‘Details of PIA plane crash investigation to be made public’

PIA and the aviation ministry has submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan the initial report of the investigation into the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

The premier directed the authorities concerned to ensure a transparent and impartial investigation. He said a compensation amount should be given to the bereaved families of the martyred passengers and a relief package should be prepared for those whose properties and houses were damaged.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday in which he was briefed about the progress made so far in the investigation of the passenger plane incident.

The PM said no effort should be spared to bring the facts to the fore.

He said all facts and details of the investigation will be made public and instructed that reports of past accidents should also be made public so people could know the facts.