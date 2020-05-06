Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Defer civil, criminal cases until May 19: BHC chief justice

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Defer civil, criminal cases until May 19: BHC chief justice

Photo: FILE

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel directed on Wednesday district and sessions judges to defer all civil and criminal cases until May 19.

In his directives, the chief justice asked judges to hear only necessary petitions and cases.

Make such a mechanism that would require the least number of judicial staffers, Chief Justice Mandokhel asked the judges.

He ordered family court judges postpone the meetings of minors with their parents too.

The directives come amid a lockdown in the province due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the province stands at 1,495. The virus has so far claimed 21 lives in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Balochistan, coronavirus, Balochistan High Court, chief justice, cases
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Graph: How the provinces reached 20,000 Covid-19 cases in Pakistan
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Patients wait to visit hospital till breathing worsens: Azra Pechuho
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
Federal govt spends less than 0.2% of revenue on health
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics
WHO, EIB to develop resilient health systems for future pandemics
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
Islamabad IG reveals main hurdles in case investigation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.