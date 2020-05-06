Defer civil, criminal cases until May 19: BHC chief justice

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel directed on Wednesday district and sessions judges to defer all civil and criminal cases until May 19.

In his directives, the chief justice asked judges to hear only necessary petitions and cases.

Make such a mechanism that would require the least number of judicial staffers, Chief Justice Mandokhel asked the judges.

He ordered family court judges postpone the meetings of minors with their parents too.

The directives come amid a lockdown in the province due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of known coronavirus cases in the province stands at 1,495. The virus has so far claimed 21 lives in the province.