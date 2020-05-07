Death certificates no longer needed for Karachi burials

Karachi AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered policemen not to ask for death certificate for people who have died of natural causes.

People previously had to approach police stations and get a permit from the SHO to bury their deceased in graveyards.

AIG Memon said on Thursday that the police are not authorised to ask the deceased’s family for a death certificate in order to issue an NOC.

He says the SOPs that the government has issued to prevent the coronavirus from spreading should be followed if the health department or respective deputy commissioner confirms that the deceased was infected with the coronavirus.

Karachi is one of the worst affected cities in the country due to the coronavirus. It has reported 6,870 infections so far.