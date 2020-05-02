Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Daniel Pearl’s parents challenge freeing of his convicted killers

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Daniel Pearl’s parents challenge freeing of his convicted killers

Photo: AFP

The parents of murdered US journalist Daniel Pearl filed on Saturday an appeal to reverse the April 2 decision of the Sindh High Court that overturned convictions of the four men in their son’s 2002 kidnapping and murder case.

On April 2, the Sindh High Court overturned the death sentence for British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted in the case in 2002. His sentence was commuted to seven years and a fine of Rs2,000,000 was imposed on him.

Three suspects, Adil Sheikh, Salman Saqib and Fahad Nasim, were acquitted. They had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Lawyer Faisal Siddiqui has filed the petition on behalf of Ruth and Judea Pearl in the Supreme Court.

A video of the couple talking about the petition was also posted on Twitter.

The petition states that the SHC has failed to note that this was a brutal murder as a result of international terrorism and the principle of the standard of proof, as well as the benefit of doubt in cases of international terrorism, has to be applied keeping in the context that the nature and type of evidence available in such terrorism cases cannot be equated with cases involving non-terrorism crimes.

“Therefore, it is obvious and apparent that the impugned judgment is clearly erroneous because it is fundamentally based on a misinterpretation of law and misreading of the entire record of Special Case No.26 of 2002,” the petition read and added that the impugned judgment is liable to be set aside.

Earlier, the Sindh government too had challenged the SHC verdict. It had requested last Tuesday to fix its appeal against the ruling this week for hearing.

Sindh Prosecutor General Dr Fiaz Shah had filed a petition in the apex court.

The petition said that the suspects had confessed to the crime before a presiding judge of an anti-terrorism court in Karachi and the “acquittal and modification of sentence through the impugned judgment is not sustainable and is liable to be set aside”.

The court caused a “serious miscarriage of justice”, it says, adding that the court has “erred in dealing with the legal question of burden of proof as the prosecution had safely discharged the burden to prove the guilt of the accused men”. It adds, “the Honourable High Court failed to appreciate that there was “overwhelming incriminating evidence on record against the respondents/accused connecting them to the offences with which they were charged”.

The petitioner has asked the top court to “grant leave to appeal” against the Sindh High Court’s judgement.

The petition says that Mariane Pearl, a US national who was living in Karachi’s Zamzama, wrote a letter to Artillery Maidan police on February 2, 2002, and said that her husband disappeared on January 23, 2002. She said she received an email from the abductors saying that he has been abducted “in retaliation for the imprisonment of Pakistani men by the US Government in Cuba and other complaints”.

After this, a case was filed against the suspects and 23 witnesses were produced in the case by the prosecution. They were all convicted on July 15, 2002. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daniel Pearl murder case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.