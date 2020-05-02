COVID-19 patients at Lahore’s Expo Hospital protest against inefficient management

Coronavirus patients at the Expo Field Hospital in Lahore came out in protest, complaining against the hospital’s inefficient management.

They claimed that the services being provided at the hospital were inadequate and not up to basic health standards.

Washrooms at the hospital are extremely dirty and don’t even have soap let alone sanitiser, a patient said.

Another complained that the food provided to patients was either stale or bad. “We have complained to the government multiple times but they haven’t even acknowledged our concerns,” he added.

The patients have demanded that the government let them go home if they can’t be taken care of. Quarantining at home is better than staying here, they said, adding that living in these conditions will never pull them out of the disease.

Previously, due to similar complaints Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the hospital, however, no changes have been made yet.