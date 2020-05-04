‘COVID-19 is not the flu nor a car crash’

The coronavirus is not the flu nor a car crash, says Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He tweeted this statement Monday in response to a share by another Twitter user of a video of Planning Minister Asad Umar comparing the deaths in traffic accidents with deaths because of the coronavirus.

He said that 4,000 people die in traffic accidents across the country each month but we still allow traffic because it’s necessary.

“Traffic accidents aren’t contagious. Therefore, one accident doesn’t cause exponential growth in traffic accidents,” Bilawal wrote.