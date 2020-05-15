Court summons Zardari, Nawaz in government vehicles case

An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the case on the use of government vehicles. It is a part of the fake accounts case.

Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani has been summoned on May 29.

According to NAB, Nawaz and Zardari received government cars during the tenure of former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani in 2009. The cars were gifted to Pakistan by the UAE and Libya.

NAB claims that laws were eased to give the cars to Nawaz and Zardari. The duty was paid using fake accounts. Nawaz didn’t hold any post in 2008 and still, he was allowed to use the cars without submitting an official request.

The bureau said that Zardari paid 15% of the amount using fake accounts owned by Abdul Ghani Majeed. Majeed allegedly used the account of Ansari Sugar Mills to conduct illegal transactions of more than Rs200 million. He also transferred Rs9.2 million into Zardari’s accounts and gave Rs37 million to Customs collector in Islamabad, according to NAB.

The accountability bureau has launched different inquiries against those involved in conducting transactions using fake accounts. Many prominent politicians such as former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Agha Siraj Durrani, Murad Ali Shah among others.