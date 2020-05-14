Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court asks Sindh govt to review ban on beauty salons

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Court asks Sindh govt to review ban on beauty salons

File photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court instructed on Thursday the Sindh government to review its decision to keep the beauty parlours and hair salons closed in the province.

In his remarks, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the government should make SOPs for beauty parlours and hair salons. If they don’t follow it then they could be closed again, he added.

During the hearing, the judge asked the Sindh additional advocate general as to why beauty parlours and hair salons were still closed even after the government allowed traders to open markets.

The additional advocate general told the court that experts believe that such a move could cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

He, however, said that there was no restriction on beauty parlours and hair salons to provide home services.

Markets in Karachi were allowed to open Monday after the Sindh government decided to ease the lockdown restrictions. Shops and business can remain open from 6am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The virus has so far killed 243 people in Sindh while the total number of known cases has jumped to 14,099 in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Beauty Parlours, Hair Salons, Sindh, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.