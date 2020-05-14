Court asks Sindh govt to review ban on beauty salons

The Sindh High Court instructed on Thursday the Sindh government to review its decision to keep the beauty parlours and hair salons closed in the province.

In his remarks, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said the government should make SOPs for beauty parlours and hair salons. If they don’t follow it then they could be closed again, he added.

During the hearing, the judge asked the Sindh additional advocate general as to why beauty parlours and hair salons were still closed even after the government allowed traders to open markets.

The additional advocate general told the court that experts believe that such a move could cause a spike in coronavirus infections.

He, however, said that there was no restriction on beauty parlours and hair salons to provide home services.

Markets in Karachi were allowed to open Monday after the Sindh government decided to ease the lockdown restrictions. Shops and business can remain open from 6am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The virus has so far killed 243 people in Sindh while the total number of known cases has jumped to 14,099 in the province.