Court advises Sindh govt to review pillion riding ban

The Sindh High Court has advised the provincial government to review its notification on the ban on pillion riding.

Public transport has been shut down, how will people travel now that the lockdown has been eased, asked Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The judge said that decisions should be made sensibly in such grave times.

The ban was challenged by journalist Umair Anjum on April 22.

The Sindh home ministry issued a notification on April 18 banning pillion riding in the province, the petition says, adding that it was stated that it won’t apply to journalists, women and children.

Journalists are working very hard to report on the spread of the coronavirus to raise awareness among the masses. The ban has infringed upon our basic rights, the petitioner said.