Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Couple shot dead for ‘honour’ in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Couple shot dead for ‘honour’ in Rawalpindi

Photo: File

A couple was shot dead in Rawalpindi on Friday for marrying of their own choice, the police said.

They tied the knot in a court marriage on April 25. The woman’s brothers reportedly kidnapper her on April 28. On Friday, the man went to get his wife and they were both shot dead.

The man was 25 years old while the woman was 17. They were residents of Nasir Colony.

The man’s mother said that the woman’s brothers were not happy with her marriage. The Airport police have registered a case.

“I want justice for my son and daughter-in-law’s deaths,” she said.

honour killing Rawalpindi
 
