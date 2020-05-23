Countering Islamophobia top priority: UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia is his top priority.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the UN chief said that he agrees with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.

He was responding to comments from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who drew his attention to the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India.

Ambassador Akram had raised concerns about the alarming rise in Islamophobia and stigmatisation of Muslims in India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also highlighted the oppressive measures imposed in Indian Kashmir since August 5 last year when New Delhi annexed the disputed region in violation of UN resolutions.