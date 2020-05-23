Saturday, May 23, 2020  | 29 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Countering Islamophobia top priority: UN chief

SAMAA | - Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Countering Islamophobia top priority: UN chief

UN chief Antonio Guterres. Photo: FILE

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia is his top priority.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the UN chief said that he agrees with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.

He was responding to comments from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who drew his attention to the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India.

Ambassador Akram had raised concerns about the alarming rise in Islamophobia and stigmatisation of Muslims in India in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He also highlighted the oppressive measures imposed in Indian Kashmir since August 5 last year when New Delhi annexed the disputed region in violation of UN resolutions.

FaceBook WhatsApp
un
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.