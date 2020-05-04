Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
Coordinated global response to virus important, agree Imran Khan, Trudeau

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Candanian counterpart Justin Trudeau discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of a coordinated global response to the crisis over a telephone call, a press statement said Monday.

It said the PM Khan underscored the COVID-19 pandemic and said it is an unprecedented calamity that necessitates closer international cooperation. 

PM Khan said Pakistan and other developing countries are confronted with the twin challenge of saving lives and containing the infection, while simultaneously shoring up the economy.

He thanked Canada for its support to include Pakistan in the G20’s debt relief initiative and underlined the need to create greater fiscal space for developing countries to save lives, and undertake coordinated action to ward off socio-economic challenges.

The two leaders also spoke about India and Kashmir with PM Khan expressing deep concern over the “demonisation” of Muslims in India during the pandemic.

Trudeau was apprised of the situation in Indian Kashmir, where communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies are compounding the COVID-19 challenge for Kashmiris.

A press statement issued by Canada read that the two leaders discussed their respective efforts to fight the pandemic and protect the health, safety, and economic well-being of their citizens. 

PM Trudeau thanked PM Khan for Pakistan’s ongoing help to repatriate Canadians seeking to return home during this crisis.

