Construction of dams to help meet energy, agriculture requirements: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the construction of dams would ensure water security and help meet energy and agriculture requirements of the country.

The prime minister said so while presiding over a meeting on national water security strategy and construction of dams to meet agricultural as well as energy requirements, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He said after its completion, the Diamer Bhasha dam would boost construction and provide a huge stimulus to the national economy.

PM Khan directed the authorities ensure the use of local material and resources in the construction of the dam in order to provide job opportunities to the people.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress made so far with regard to the dam’s construction.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed on the progress regarding resolution of all pending issues pertaining to the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Officials briefed the premier on the construction of Mohmand Dam and matters relating to the Dasu Dam project.

PM Khan appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA for the sake of self-reliance in food security, industry and exports.