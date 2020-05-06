Wednesday, May 6, 2020  | 12 Ramadhan, 1441
CJP refuses to hear PIMS doctor’s case after controversial remarks

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
CJP refuses to hear PIMS doctor’s case after controversial remarks

Photo: AFP

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has refused to hear a case regarding the promotion of a doctor at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital.

During the hearing of the case on Wednesday, the top judge told Dr Ayesha’s lawyer there was something off about the case.

We are hearing a lot of things from Dr Ayesha, said Justice Ahmed. She is saying that she will get the order she wants issued by the court, he said.

The chief justice said he didn’t want to hear the case and that it will be assigned to another bench.

Dr Ayesha denied that she had made any such remarks and said there was a misunderstanding. She claimed the court had been given the wrong impression.

