Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Civilian injured in Indian firing along LoC

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A civilian was injured after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Khuriatta sector, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

“Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along #LOC. Due to indiscriminate fire of automatics at a house in Jijot village, an innocent citizen sustained serious injuries,” the ISPR statement read.

It said that the injured had been evacuated to a nearby health facility and provided with necessary medical care.

coronavirus, COVID-19, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, markets, Chamber of commerce, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Usman Buzdar, Usman Dar, Punjab, Malaysia, prisoners, Ertugrul, Murad Saeed, Haleem Adil Shiekh, Nafeesa Shah, Sheikh Rasheed, Railways
 
