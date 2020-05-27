‘China can’t remain oblivious to India’s illegal constructions in Ladakh’

China cannot remain oblivious to India’s illegal constructions in Ladakh, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He has warned that India’s aggressive policy towards its neighbours is putting regional peace and security at stake.

The world community must take notice of it, he said.

The foreign minister expressed concerns over the construction of air strips and other infrastructure in the disputed territory of Ladakh. He said China does not want confrontation with India and desires to sort out issues through dialogue.

Qureshi said the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are before everybody and it is bent upon changing the demographic composition of the territory.

He said India has also used the land of Afghanistan against Pakistan.