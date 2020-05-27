Wednesday, May 27, 2020  | 3 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘China can’t remain oblivious to India’s illegal constructions in Ladakh’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
‘China can’t remain oblivious to India’s illegal constructions in Ladakh’

China cannot remain oblivious to India’s illegal constructions in Ladakh, says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He has warned that India’s aggressive policy towards its neighbours is putting regional peace and security at stake.

The world community must take notice of it, he said.

The foreign minister expressed concerns over the construction of air strips and other infrastructure in the disputed territory of Ladakh. He said China does not want confrontation with India and desires to sort out issues through dialogue.

Qureshi said the Indian atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir are before everybody and it is bent upon changing the demographic composition of the territory.  

He said India has also used the land of Afghanistan against Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi's Model Colony, 97 killed
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA's PK-8308
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8308
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.