Friday, May 29, 2020  | 5 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Chaman private school owners demand schools be reopened

Posted: May 29, 2020
Posted: May 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: reporters

Private school owners in Chaman came out on Bogra Street on Friday protesting against the closure of schools in the city.

The protesters marched on multiple roads of the city and chanted slogans against the government, demanding it reopen schools. They demanded that they should be granted permission to reopen schools amid SOPs.

“Due to this closure, more than 800,000 students are suffering and 50,000 teachers and non-teaching staff have been rendered jobless,” Balochistan Private School Grand Alliance member Nazar Muhammad said in a press conference.

He complained that school owners can no longer pay rents or salaries. “The government has allowed all other sectors to be reopened so why not schools?” Muhammad questioned.

He has warned that if the government doesn’t get back to them as soon as possible, owners and teachers will come out on roads across the province.

Schools across the country were closed down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

