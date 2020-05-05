Cabinet approves reconstitution of National Commission for Minorities: minister

The federal cabinet approved on Tuesday reconstitution of the National Commission for Minorities, according to Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

The government approved the summary of Ministry of Religious Affairs and appointed Chela Ram Kewlani as the NCM chairman, Qadri said. Kewlani belongs to the Hindu community in Sindh.

Mufti Gulzar Naeemi and Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will be the Muslim members of the commission, according to the minister.

The commission has three members each from the Hindu and Christian communities. It has two Sikh, two Kalash and one Parsi member.

No Ahmadi has been made a member of the commission, Qadri said. He said neither of the two summaries forwarded by his ministry recommended any Ahmadis.

The Council of Islamic Ideology chairman will also be a member of the commission, according to the minister.