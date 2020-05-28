CAA, PIA to brief PM Khan on Karachi plane crash

PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority and aviation department authorities will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

Ninety-seven people were killed while two passengers miraculously survived the PK-8303 crash.

The premier asked the authorities to inform him of the details of the crash, including the number of passengers, their details and background of the crew.

Technical information will be shared with the PM during the meeting, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez told SAMAA TV. He will be told about the response time, search time and the difficulties faced by the bereaved families.

This is a preliminary briefing, he said, adding that no initial investigation report is being presented to the premier as the inquiry committee is still collecting evidence. “We can’t comment on anything till the committee completes its investigation.”

The meeting will start at 12:30pm and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will brief the media on the meeting at 4pm.