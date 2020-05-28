Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
CAA, PIA to brief PM Khan on Karachi plane crash

Posted: May 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
CAA, PIA to brief PM Khan on Karachi plane crash

Photo: Online

PIA, the Civil Aviation Authority and aviation department authorities will brief Prime Minister Imran Khan on the PIA plane that crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony on May 22.

Ninety-seven people were killed while two passengers miraculously survived the PK-8303 crash.

The premier asked the authorities to inform him of the details of the crash, including the number of passengers, their details and background of the crew.

Technical information will be shared with the PM during the meeting, PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez told SAMAA TV. He will be told about the response time, search time and the difficulties faced by the bereaved families.

This is a preliminary briefing, he said, adding that no initial investigation report is being presented to the premier as the inquiry committee is still collecting evidence. “We can’t comment on anything till the committee completes its investigation.”

The meeting will start at 12:30pm and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will brief the media on the meeting at 4pm.

MOST READ
PIA plane crashes in Karachi’s Model Colony, 97 killed
The Sugarland Sadness: Every Pakistan sugar mill mapped
Developing: List of identified victims of PIA PK-8303 plane crash
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore closed off to visitors for Eid
Fawad Chaudhry should be banned: Mufti Muneeb
Survivor recalls horror of PK-8303 plane crash
In pictures: Search and rescue for PIA’s PK-8303
Inquiry in 3 months, compensation for PK-8303: aviation minister
People disgusted with social media sharing of PIA plane crash
 
 
 
 
 
