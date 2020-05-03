Sunday, May 3, 2020  | 9 Ramadhan, 1441
Buy petroleum products as per your need: Petroleum Division

Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Buy petroleum products as per your need: Petroleum Division

People stand in a queue in Karachi May 1 as the government has reduced petrol prices in Pakistan for May on the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority during the lockdown. Photo; Online

The Petroleum Division has urged the masses to buy petroleum products as per their need.

A spokesperson for the Petroleum Division said they have enough stock to last for the next 15 days.

There’s 285,000 million tonnes of petrol and 350,000 million tonnes diesel in storage, according to the spokesperson.

Two vessels carrying petroleum products have anchored at Keamari and Port Qasim, the spokesperson said. They are carrying 50,000 million tonnes petrol and 55,000 million tonnes diesel.

Earlier, the supply of petroleum products had been suspended due to low reserves of petrol and diesel at oil marketing companies and refineries across the country.

However, oil marketing companies resumed the supply of fuel to pumps in Karachi after more than 20 hours on Sunday.

The demand for the commodities had increased after the government slashed petroleum prices resulting in pumps running out almost immediately.

