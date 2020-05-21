Thursday, May 21, 2020  | 27 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Body of a lawyer found in Karachi’s Surjani Town

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
Body of a lawyer found in Karachi’s Surjani Town

Police found body of a lawyer in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Thursday, officials said. The body was bundled in a suitcase and dumped in a nullah.

The lawyer, Farhat Ali Askari, had left his home in North Nazimabad to meet his client in Gulshan-e-Maymar three days ago, his nephew said.

Before leaving his home, Askari had told his family to call his client if he didn’t pick up the phone, he told SAMAA TV. “When we called the client, he told us that he had left his place five minutes ago.”

The lawyer’s family received a call from his number the next day but the voice on the phone was not his, according to the lawyer’s nephew. The caller said “your uncle should have thought before destroying someone’s house” and demanded Rs40 million.

The family received no further calls and the police found the body the next day.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder and an investigation is under way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, Surjani Town
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Grade prediction, no grace marks for Cambridge exam Pakistan students
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
China scientists believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
Fawad Chaudhry renews call for dissolution of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.