Friday, May 15, 2020  | 21 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Billion Tree Tsunami project appointments challenged in Islamabad court

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Billion Tree Tsunami project appointments challenged in Islamabad court

Photo: AFP

A man challenged on Friday the appointments in PM Imran Khan’s Billion Tree Tsunami project in the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner, identified as Amir Sattar, said that he had applied for the post of GIS (Geographic Information Systems) Analyst after reading an advertisement in the newspaper. He said that the BTTP had 33 openings for analysts.

He said that he wasn’t hired on the post even after clearing his interview and test. Eighteen people with no relevant experience or expertise have been hired. The authorities gave preference to diploma holders over degree holders, the petition says.

The court has summoned climate change secretary on June 2. Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz has summoned a reply from all the respondents too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 10 May | Pakistan
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
Annual health budget won’t be enough to fight pandemic: Bilawal
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.