‘Bilawal should’ve kept presser after iftar to avoid lieing’



Bilawal Bhutto should show the Sindh government’s report card, instead of making political statements against the federal government, says PTI Senator Faisal Javed.

He spoke to SAMAA TV about the PPP chairperson’s press conference earlier in the day in which Bilawal bashed the federal government for not doing enough to fight the coronavirus and not helping Sindh financially or with other resources.

Javed said it has become necessary to review the 18th Amendment because of a lack of effort by the Sindh government.

Javed took a jibe at the PPP leader and said Bilawal should have kept his press conference after iftari. “One shouldn’t lie at least when fasting,” said Javed.

Instead of talking about what the Sindh government has done so far, he started pointing fingers at the centre. “It’s because their work is zero,” said Javed.