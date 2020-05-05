Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Betel nuts, Iranian diesel, vehicles worth Rs115.4m seized in Balochistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Betel nuts, Iranian diesel, vehicles worth Rs115.4m seized in Balochistan

The Pakistan Coast Guards arrested 20 people and seized large shipments of betel nuts and smuggled diesel during raids in Balochistan’s Winder and Othal areas.

In Othal, 22 tonnes of betel nuts were found from different cars and 10 people were taken into custody, the PCG spokesperson said.

The law enforcers seized more 19 kilogrammes of betel nuts from LPG tankers and trucks during a raid near Winder. At least seven people were arrested. 

In another raid in Winder, 42 birds of a rare breed were found in a vehicle and three people were arrested. 

The spokesperson said that 7,200 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel was seized in a third raid in Winder. 

A dumper, eight trucks, three cars and two Land Cruisers were also confiscated by the law enforcers during the raids.

The seized goods were worth Rs115.4 million.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
Shipping containers turned into ICU pods for coronavirus
Shipping containers turned into ICU pods for coronavirus
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
France also reports rare inflammatory syndrome in children with COVID-19
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
40 more Pakistanis stranded in Sri Lanka return home
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.