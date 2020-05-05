Betel nuts, Iranian diesel, vehicles worth Rs115.4m seized in Balochistan

The Pakistan Coast Guards arrested 20 people and seized large shipments of betel nuts and smuggled diesel during raids in Balochistan’s Winder and Othal areas.

In Othal, 22 tonnes of betel nuts were found from different cars and 10 people were taken into custody, the PCG spokesperson said.

The law enforcers seized more 19 kilogrammes of betel nuts from LPG tankers and trucks during a raid near Winder. At least seven people were arrested.

In another raid in Winder, 42 birds of a rare breed were found in a vehicle and three people were arrested.

The spokesperson said that 7,200 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel was seized in a third raid in Winder.

A dumper, eight trucks, three cars and two Land Cruisers were also confiscated by the law enforcers during the raids.

The seized goods were worth Rs115.4 million.