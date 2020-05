Balochistan plans to celebrate Eidul Fitr with “simplicity” this year as Pakistan grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government, tweeted this announcement on Tuesday.

He urged people to voluntarily social gathering, meet-ups and Eid parties.

Earlier in the day, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had expressed concern over the violations of SOPs by the public and shopkeepers after the relaxations given in the coronavirus lockdown.