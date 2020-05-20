Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan MPA dies of coronavirus in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan MPA dies of coronavirus in Karachi

Photo courtesy: Express Tribune

Syed Fazal Agha, a JUI-F MPA and former Balochistan governor, died of coronavirus on Wednesday, his friends confirmed.

According to his friends, Agha tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and was shifted to a Karachi hospital later after his health deteriorated.

He was elected an MPA from Balochistan’s Pishin district.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has expressed grief over the demise of the lawmaker. He said in a statement that Agha was a senior politician who played a key role in the development of the province as its former governor.

Earlier, Shaheen Raza, a PTI MPA in the Punjab Assembly, died of COVID-19 Wednesday morning. She was 69.

According to Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Sohail Akhtar, Raza was under treatment at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital.

She was initially admitted to Gujranwala’s Civil Hospital, but was later shifted to Mayo Hospital. Raza reportedly contracted the virus while visiting a field hospital.

