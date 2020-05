Balochistan’s ‘smart lockdown’ has been extended till June 2.

Under the lockdown, Section 144 will remain in place and the government’s SOPs must be followed.

In Ramazan, stores can stay open from 3am to 5pm, according to a notification issued on Wednesday by the Balochistan home department.

After Ramazan, stores can open at 8am and close by 6pm.