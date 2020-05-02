Balochistan judicial officers absent from duty sent show-cause notices

Four judicial officers of Balochistan were sent on Saturday show-cause notices for being absent from duty without taking permission.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail ordered that the notices be sent to them

Registrar Rashid Mehmood addressed the notices to Khuzdar district and sessions judge Jan Mohammad Gohar, Awaran district and sessions judge Abdul Wahid, Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate I Raqiba Akhunzada and Khuzdar Judicial Magistrate II Zill-e-Huma.

It reads that the officers acted against the office discipline by being absent for duty without any intimation or permission.

The judicial officers have been given a day to submit their reply.