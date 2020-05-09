Balochistan imposes smart lockdown till May 19

The Balochistan government has decided to impose a partial lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus across the province until May 19.

In a notification issued on May 8, the government allowed all shopping malls, markets, stores, outlets, warehouses, depots and auto workshops to remain open from 3pm to 5pm throughout the week.

Tandoors, grocery stores, medical stores and blood banks can remain open for 24 hours, whereas restaurants are only allowed to resume delivery and takeaway services.

The notification stated that all other restrictions in place since May 4 will remain intact. Failure to comply with any of these instructions will lead to strict legal action against the violators, it added.

Shopkeepers and residents have been advised to ensure strict use of hand sanitiser, masks and other coronavirus security measures.

The decision was announced after the federal government decided to lift the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown from May 9 [Saturday].

Balochistan has reported 1,876 cases so far. The virus has taken the lives of 24 people in the province.