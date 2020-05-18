Monday, May 18, 2020  | 24 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan govt, transporters fail to reach an agreement

Posted: May 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Balochistan govt, transporters fail to reach an agreement

Photo: FILE

The Balochistan government and transporters failed on Monday to reach an agreement on SOPs for the resumption of public transport in the province.

Transporters refused to reduce fares and the number of passengers at the same time. They say the ongoing lockdown has already aggravated their financial woes.

On the other hand, the provincial government insists on reduction of fares in accordance with the drop in prices of petroleum products.

The government has empowered the commissioners to formulate the SOPs for the resumption of transport.

However, the two sides are yet to reach a consensus in this regard.

Public transport remains suspended in Balochistan since the imposition of a lockdown on March 24.

The move was aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

