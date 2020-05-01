Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan Food Authority disposes of vegetables grown in wastewater

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Balochistan Food Authority disposes of vegetables grown in wastewater

The Balochistan Food Authority disposed of vegetables grown in wastewater on Friday.

The BFA spokesperson said that the authority’s food safety teams conducted a raid on jan Mohammad Road and the Sabzal area on instructions of BFA Director-General Ibrahim Baloch.

They destroyed vegetables being grown on hundreds of acres of land in dirty water.

Baloch says the authority is conducting a crackdown against vegetables being grown in wastewater so that the public can be provided healthy, clean and fresh fruits and vegetables. 

These vegetables included onions, coriander, tomatoes and cucumbers. 

Baloch said vegetables grown in toxic water are no less than poison.

