A man killed his friend over Rs10,000 in Attock on Thursday night, the police said.

The suspect, identified as Akbar, had lent Rs10,000 to his friend, Rizwan. Akbar, however, asked Rizwan to return the amount but he couldn’t pay him back. The suspect then called him to a deserted area and shot him. Rizwan died on the spot.

The suspect is still on the run while his accomplice has been arrested.