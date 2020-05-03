Attock farmers want govt help after hail destroys wheat crop

Farmers in Punjab’s Attock want the government’s help after rain and hail Saturday night destroyed their wheat crop.

Reports came in from Attock’s Fateh Jang, Hassan Abdal and Hazro of 12 hours of rain and hail.

As a result of the inclement weather, the wheat crop was destroyed in several areas.

Farmers are now worried about what they are going to do.

The prime minister’s adviser on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, has written a letter to the Punjab government about the incident but the farmers want government aid.

They say the lockdown has worsened the situation.