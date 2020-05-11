Monday, May 11, 2020  | 17 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Asif Zardari's health is improving: spokesperson

Posted: May 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Asif Zardari’s health is improving: spokesperson

File photo: Online

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s health is improving, his spokesperson said on Monday.

There is no truth to the rumours circulating on social media, Amir Fida Paracha, a spokesman for the PPP co-chairman, said in a statement.

He said the former president is getting better because of the prayers of party workers and supporters.

Zardari was shifted to a Karachi hospital from Islamabad in December 2019 after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail on medical grounds.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in January 2019 in in the fake accounts case.

