Asif Zardari’s health is improving: spokesperson

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s health is improving, his spokesperson said on Monday.

There is no truth to the rumours circulating on social media, Amir Fida Paracha, a spokesman for the PPP co-chairman, said in a statement.

He said the former president is getting better because of the prayers of party workers and supporters.

Zardari was shifted to a Karachi hospital from Islamabad in December 2019 after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail on medical grounds.

He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in January 2019 in in the fake accounts case.