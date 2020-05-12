Tuesday, May 12, 2020  | 18 Ramadhan, 1441
Asad Umar records statement before sugar inquiry commission

Posted: May 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Asad Umar records statement before sugar inquiry commission

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar recorded on Tuesday his statement before the sugar inquiry commission investigating the sugar crisis in Pakistan.

The commission is being led by FIA Director-General Wajid Zia.

Umar responded to the commission’s queries about the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to allow the export of the sugar even though there were no surplus stocks.

The federal minister spoke to the media after recording his statement. He said the investigation report will make it clear why the price of sugar witnessed a hike.

He said the real news is that the price rose despite there being no shortage. “Let’s see now what we find out in the commission’s report,” he said.

Umar said commissions and reports are made, but there is never any implementation. He assured that the public will now see the difference between Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the previous governments.

