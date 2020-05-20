ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s brother dies of coronavirus

Mian Muhammad Sareer, the older brother of Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to Hussain, his brother had been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar three weeks back when he started showing COVID-19 symptoms. He was shifted into isolation after his reports came out positive.

Sareer was 72. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Pabbi in Nowshera District with precautionary protocols.

Hussain has also tested positive for the deadly disease. He attended his brother’s funeral amid safety measures. His condition, however, deteriorated during the funeral prayers.

The ANP leader has quarantined himself at his home. The death toll of coronavirus patients in Nowshera has increased to 18.