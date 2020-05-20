Wednesday, May 20, 2020  | 26 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s brother dies of coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain’s brother dies of coronavirus

Photo: Twitter

Mian Muhammad Sareer, the older brother of Awami National Party General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, succumbed to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to Hussain, his brother had been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar three weeks back when he started showing COVID-19 symptoms. He was shifted into isolation after his reports came out positive.

Sareer was 72. He was laid to rest in his hometown of Pabbi in Nowshera District with precautionary protocols.

Hussain has also tested positive for the deadly disease. He attended his brother’s funeral amid safety measures. His condition, however, deteriorated during the funeral prayers.

The ANP leader has quarantined himself at his home. The death toll of coronavirus patients in Nowshera has increased to 18.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi, markets, Chamber of commerce, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Usman Buzdar, Usman Dar, Punjab, Malaysia, prisoners, Ertugrul, Murad Saeed, Haleem Adil Shiekh, Nafeesa Shah, Sheikh Rasheed, Railways
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Anwer Pervez, richest Pakistani British businessman, loses £432m in pandemic
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Government announces Eid holidays from May 22 to 27
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Steyn claims umpire was scared to give Tendulkar out
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
Heatwave to hit Karachi on Sunday: Met department
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
JPMC doctor attacked by suspected COVID-19 patient’s family members
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Sindh, private hospitals collaborate for free-of-charge COVID-19 treatment
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Punjab to resume inter-city bus, online taxi services from Monday
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
Plasma therapy trial for COVID-19 begins at Karachi’s AKU
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.