Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Another policeman dies of virus in Karachi

Posted: May 14, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Another policeman dies of virus in Karachi

Photo: Online

A police officer in Karachi died from the virus on Thursday. 

The head constable was working as a driver for DSP Risala, the police said.

Special arrangements were earlier made by the Sindh IG for the protection of law enforcers against the virus. Any officer who gets infected is supposed to receive Rs10,000 for treatment. 

The Sindh police spokesperson said over 170 officers have been infected so far. Of them, around 135 are being treated. So far, six officers have passed away from the virus and 32 have recovered. 

Three days ago, a 48-year-old police officer in Karachi passed away from the virus. He was serving at the MT Workshop. 

Police officers have been serving on the front line to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

