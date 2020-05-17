Another PIA flight to bring back stranded Pakistanis from US

Another chartered flight of the Pakistan International Airlines will leave from the United States on May 21 to bring back Pakistanis stuck there.

The flight will leave for Lahore from the Newark Airport in New Jersey, according to Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington DC. It will accommodate Pakistani nationals registered with the embassy and four of its consulates.

This will be the 4th flight bringing Pakistanis back home from the US.

Those who want to get tickets for the flight can contact the embassy and consulates, read the statement issued by the Pakistani embassy. Details regarding the flights will be shared with them soon.

PIA has been operating special flights to bring people back home amid suspension of international fights due to the coronavirus pandemic.