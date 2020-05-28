Thursday, May 28, 2020  | 4 Shawwal, 1441
Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Balochistan

Posted: May 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Balochistan

Doctors in Quetta are protesting against non-availibility of protective gear in provincial hospitals. File photo: SAMAA

Another doctor died of the novel coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, the provincial health department confirmed.

Dr Zubair Ahmed was the incharge of Trauma Centre at Bolan Medical Complex in Quetta.

Two doctors and four paramedics and nurses have so far died of the virus in the province, Waseem Baig, the spokesperson for the Balochistan health department, told SAMAA Digital.

Baig said over 250 healthcare professionals have tested positive for the virus in Balochistan.

In Pakistan, the virus has so far claimed 1,283 lives. Of them, 42 died in Balochistan.

The total number of known coronavirus cases in the province has jumped to 3,616.

