Sunday, May 31, 2020
Another doctor dies of coronavirus in Balochistan

Posted: May 31, 2020
Posted: May 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors in Quetta protest against non-availability of protective gear in provincial hospitals. Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Another doctor died of coronavirus in Balochistan on Sunday, taking the death toll in the province to 47.

Dr Shah Wali had been working as a child specialist at the Mastung District Headquarters Hospital.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus last month and had been under treatment at the Bolan Medical Complex’s isolation ward.

Confirming the death of Dr Wali, Balochistan Health DG Saleem Abro paid him tribute for his services.

The virus has so far affected 4,193 people in the province, while 1,471 have recovered from it.

