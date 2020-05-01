Abbottabad police launch app to spread coronavirus awareness

In a move to facilitate the residents of Abbottabad, the district’s police have come up with an app to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

The Android application, Abbottabad Police, aims to bridge the gap between the public health sector and people.

According to Abbottabad District Police Officer Javed Iqbal, it will have information about the recent COVID-19 updates, recent government laws and red zones of the virus in the district.

The application was launched on Friday by Hazara DIG Qazi Jameelur Rehman at the Regional Police Conference Hall, Abbottabad.

RPO hazara launched the *ABBOTTABAD Police* App. Download this Android App from PlayStore and avail the facilities of Telemedicine, Telepsychiatry, Ambulance services and Crime report from your homes. https://t.co/F8KrUNEJ8I pic.twitter.com/VTzIcwKSNl — DIG Hazara_Official (KP) (@PoliceHazara) April 30, 2020

“Our aim is to provide support to people in this difficult time as they are confined to their homes due to the lockdown,” he said.

“Through this application, people can contact police control rooms and register complaints, give suggestions or share information online,” the DIG briefed, adding that an effective lockdown was impossible without the cooperation of residents.

This feature of the application will highlight the activities of the police so that government orders can be implemented while bridging social gaps, he concluded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported more than 2,500 coronavirus cases so far. The government has been taking precautionary measures to contain its spread.