Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Abbottabad police launch app to spread coronavirus awareness

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Abbottabad police launch app to spread coronavirus awareness

Photo: Hazara DIG/Twitter

In a move to facilitate the residents of Abbottabad, the district’s police have come up with an app to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

The Android application, Abbottabad Police, aims to bridge the gap between the public health sector and people.

According to Abbottabad District Police Officer Javed Iqbal, it will have information about the recent COVID-19 updates, recent government laws and red zones of the virus in the district.

The application was launched on Friday by Hazara DIG Qazi Jameelur Rehman at the Regional Police Conference Hall, Abbottabad.

“Our aim is to provide support to people in this difficult time as they are confined to their homes due to the lockdown,” he said.

“Through this application, people can contact police control rooms and register complaints, give suggestions or share information online,” the DIG briefed, adding that an effective lockdown was impossible without the cooperation of residents.

This feature of the application will highlight the activities of the police so that government orders can be implemented while bridging social gaps, he concluded.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported more than 2,500 coronavirus cases so far. The government has been taking precautionary measures to contain its spread.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abottabad police coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Abbottabad, police, app, android, coronavirus, COVID-19, precautionary measures, government, lockdown, health sector, complaints, suggestion, online, updates, laws, red zones, Hazara
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.