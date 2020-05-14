Abbottabad district administration sets up free medical camp amid lockdown

The Abbottabad district administration has set up a free medical camp for residents where a team of dentists, gynaecologists, skin specialists and other medical experts are examining the public.

Several pregnant women have visited the female gynaecologists at the camp since hospitals are under pressure due to increasing coronavirus cases across the country. The camp has ultrasound facilities as well.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Friday, residents hailed the Abbottabad deputy commissioner’s move to provide free medical examinations during the lockdown.

Free medical camps will be set up in Havelian and Sherwan too in the coming days.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 275 deaths due to coronavirus, the most in any of Pakistan’s provinces.