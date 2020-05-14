Thursday, May 14, 2020  | 20 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Abbottabad district administration sets up free medical camp amid lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Abbottabad district administration sets up free medical camp amid lockdown

Photo: SAMAA TV (screengrab)

The Abbottabad district administration has set up a free medical camp for residents where a team of dentists, gynaecologists, skin specialists and other medical experts are examining the public.

Several pregnant women have visited the female gynaecologists at the camp since hospitals are under pressure due to increasing coronavirus cases across the country. The camp has ultrasound facilities as well.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Friday, residents hailed the Abbottabad deputy commissioner’s move to provide free medical examinations during the lockdown.

Free medical camps will be set up in Havelian and Sherwan too in the coming days.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 275 deaths due to coronavirus, the most in any of Pakistan’s provinces.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Abbottabad lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Abbottabad district administration sets free medical camp amid COVID-19 lockdown,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Lockdown to be eased starting Monday: Sindh CM
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Second Energy China company expresses interest in finishing Karachi’s K-IV
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that 'can kill the novel coronavirus'
Netherlands, Japan develop antibodies that ‘can kill the novel coronavirus’
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
Two women among 8 shot dead in Sheikhupura fight
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
PIA flight Monday for parliamentarians Karachi to Islamabad via Quetta
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet's instructions
16 ministries served red letter for not following Cabinet’s instructions
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May |...
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines | 3pm | 08 May | Pakistan
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Sialkot woman arrested for drowning five-year-old daughter
Two army men 'promoted' in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Two army men ‘promoted’ in Naya Pakistan Housing Authority
Amal Umer's parents seek compensation in her death case
Amal Umer’s parents seek compensation in her death case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.