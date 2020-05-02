Saturday, May 2, 2020  | 8 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

90 more factories in Sindh resume work amid COVID-19 lockdown

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
90 more factories in Sindh resume work amid COVID-19 lockdown

Photo: Online

Businesses are gradually resuming operations in Sindh despite increasing coronavirus cases. The provincial government allowed on Friday 90 more factories to resume work.

This takes the number of total factories exempted from the lockdown to 528. The government had announced that the province-wide lockdown will remain in place till Eid.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says the factories resuming work will strictly abide by the SOPs that prevent the spread of the virus.

Shopping malls have been closed for more than a month but Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the government is mulling reopening them soon.

“For shopping, the government might consider opening a few businesses with SOPs,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday. “We will, however, make sure that there are no crowded shops.”

As of Saturday, 6,675 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Sindh.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus lockdown Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
90 more businesses in Sindh resume work amid COVID-19 lockdown,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
'Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues'
‘Young COVID-19 patients dying of strokes and blood clotting issues’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.