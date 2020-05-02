90 more factories in Sindh resume work amid COVID-19 lockdown

Businesses are gradually resuming operations in Sindh despite increasing coronavirus cases. The provincial government allowed on Friday 90 more factories to resume work.

This takes the number of total factories exempted from the lockdown to 528. The government had announced that the province-wide lockdown will remain in place till Eid.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says the factories resuming work will strictly abide by the SOPs that prevent the spread of the virus.

Shopping malls have been closed for more than a month but Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said the government is mulling reopening them soon.

“For shopping, the government might consider opening a few businesses with SOPs,” he said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Friday. “We will, however, make sure that there are no crowded shops.”

As of Saturday, 6,675 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Sindh.