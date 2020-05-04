Monday, May 4, 2020  | 10 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

’58 doctors, 21 nurses infected with coronavirus in Punjab’

Posted: May 4, 2020
File photo: Online

At least 58 doctors and 21 nurses have so far contracted coronavirus while performing their duties in Punjab, the provincial health department said Monday.

According to the health authorities, 23 other hospital staffers were diagnosed with the virus across the province.

The health department said that 50 healthcare professionals are still under observation at various hospitals, while 30 have been discharged after recovery.

Fourteen others have been placed in quarantine at their homes after they tested positive, the health department said.

The virus has so far killed 126 people in Punjab. The number of known cases in the province has jumped to 7,646.

 

