5,500 sugar bags recovered in operation against hoarders in Liaquatpur

At least 5,500 bags of sugar were recovered by the Liaquatpur’s district administration in an operation against hoarders on Tuesday.

The assistant commissioner conducted the operation and sealed the shops where essential items were being hoarded.

The administration has decided that it will set up two stalls and sell the sugar to people for Rs70 per kilogramme.

On April 23, the Punjab government implemented a law against hoarding, The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020, and launched a crackdown against hoarders.

Those found guilty may be sent to prison for a maximum of three years.