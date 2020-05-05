Tuesday, May 5, 2020  | 11 Ramadhan, 1441
5,500 sugar bags recovered in operation against hoarders in Liaquatpur

Posted: May 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

At least 5,500 bags of sugar were recovered by the Liaquatpur’s district administration in an operation against hoarders on Tuesday.

The assistant commissioner conducted the operation and sealed the shops where essential items were being hoarded.

The administration has decided that it will set up two stalls and sell the sugar to people for Rs70 per kilogramme.

On April 23, the Punjab government implemented a law against hoarding, The Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020, and launched a crackdown against hoarders.

Those found guilty may be sent to prison for a maximum of three years.

RELATED STORIES
 

MOST READ
Pakistan’s digital media policy: attempt to promote influencers over journalists?
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Shaan wants Pakistan to produce epics about local heroes, history
Sindh government bans Youm-e-Ali processions, rallies
Mira gives fans a tour of Wah Wah PK Museum
Doctor, six NICH staffers test positive for COVID-19 in Karachi
SBCA to restart operation against illegal constructions
