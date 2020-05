Three people were killed Thursday morning after a speeding car collided with a passenger coach on the M-5 Sukkur-Multan Motorway.

Four others including a seven-year-old girl were also wounded in the crash.

The deceased belonged to Rajanpur while the car was heading to Punjab from Karachi.

Both vehicles were stuck into each other and were separated with a crane. The motorway police moved the injured to the Ghotki Taluka Hospital.