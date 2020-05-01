259 passengers test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

A total of 259 passengers who returned to Punjab from abroad through special flights tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the Punjab health department.

More than 2,600 people returned to multiple cities in Punjab through 22 special flights. Of these 11 flights landed at Lahore airport, five took passengers to Multan and the rest landed in Faisalabad.

The people who tested positive for the deadly virus had returned from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and UAE.

“In Lahore, 154 passengers tested positive, reports of 57 people who landed in Faisalabad and 48 in Multan also came positive,” the spokesperson of the health department said.

He assured that every passenger is tested for COVID-19 upon landing and are kept in quarantine for 48 hours until their reports come out.