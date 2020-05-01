Friday, May 1, 2020  | 7 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

259 passengers test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
259 passengers test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

Photo: File

A total of 259 passengers who returned to Punjab from abroad through special flights tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, according to the Punjab health department.

More than 2,600 people returned to multiple cities in Punjab through 22 special flights. Of these 11 flights landed at Lahore airport, five took passengers to Multan and the rest landed in Faisalabad.

The people who tested positive for the deadly virus had returned from Saudi Arabia, Dubai and UAE.

“In Lahore, 154 passengers tested positive, reports of 57 people who landed in Faisalabad and 48 in Multan also came positive,” the spokesperson of the health department said.

He assured that every passenger is tested for COVID-19 upon landing and are kept in quarantine for 48 hours until their reports come out.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab special flights
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
special flights, Punjab, coronavirus, COVID-19, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, quarantine, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Dubai, reports
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.