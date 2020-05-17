Sunday, May 17, 2020  | 23 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan

250 Pakistani prisoners brought back home from Malaysia

Posted: May 17, 2020
Posted: May 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 250 Pakistani prisoners in Malaysia were brought back to the country on Saturday via a Malaysian airline.

The flight landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. All the passengers were screened and tested for the novel coronavirus. They have been shifted to a quarantine centre.

The development came after efforts by Pakistani High Commissioner in Malaysia Amna Baloch. She has been sending these prisoner via three flights.

So far, 350 prisoners have reached Pakistan. The airline is expected to bring back more prisoners before Eid.

