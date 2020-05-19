212 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Karachi jail: officials

At least 212 prisoners have tested positive for coronavirus at the Karachi Central Jail, prison authorities said Tuesday.

At least eight jail personnel have also been diagnosed with the virus, according to the prison officials.

Officials of the Sindh health department had taken samples of 370 prisoners. Of them, 212 tested positive for the virus.

They have all been placed into quarantine, the officials said.

Samples of over 700 other prisoners have been taken whose results are being awaited, the health department said.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh stands at 17,947. The virus has so far killed 299 people in the province.