17% passengers landing in Karachi through PIA test coronavirus positive

An average of 17% PIA passengers who landed in Karachi in the last 15 days have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the airline confirmed.

In its last 15 flights, the airline has brought back 2,348 passengers to the city. Of these, 401 people have tested positive for the deadly virus

The passengers have been shifted to quarantine centres. The highest number of positive tests came from a flight that landed in Karachi from Sharjah on April 29.

A total of 127 people on that flight had the coronavirus. On the other hand, 1,714 passengers have been allowed to leave for their homes after testing negative.

According to the airline, the passengers hailed from different parts of the country.

PIA has been bringing back Pakistanis stuck abroad through its special flights after the country shut down its international flight operations following a spike in the coronavirus cases.